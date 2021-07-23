Singer Seyi Shay lands in hospital a few months after fighting dirty with Tiwa Savage

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Kaduna: 2 abducted Bethel Baptist students escape from captors – Police - Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
|
2
|
FG commences payment of death benefits of deceased doctors, health workers - Nigerian Tribune,
6 hours ago
|
3
|
Case closed: ‘Buhari has terminated Hadiza Bala-Usman’s appointment as NPA MD’ - The News Guru,
4 hours ago
|
4
|
IPMAN says tanker drivers’ strike can cause petrol scarcity in Rivers - Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
|
5
|
EXTRADITION BATTLE: Sunday Igboho back in cell as Beninese court adjourns - Vanguard News,
10 hours ago
|
6
|
Ugwuanyi offers automatic employment, support to wives of slain police officers - Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
|
7
|
Man, mother, girlfriend jailed for internet fraud in Asaba - Daily Post,
5 hours ago
|
8
|
Three killed, military armoured vehicle set ablaze as bandits attack Zamfara community - Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
|
9
|
Road to lackluster council elections in Ogun, Lagos - The Guardian,
12 hours ago
|
10
|
“Government Can't Employ All Graduates, Start Small Like Obi Cubana ” – Gov Yahaya's Aide Tells Nigerian Youths - Tori News,
9 hours ago