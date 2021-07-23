Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“There’s no room for laziness and unfruitfulness” — COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo backs Bishop Oyedepo who sacked 40 ‘unfruitful’ pastors
Naija Parrot  - Biodun Fatoyinbo, the Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), has come out to defend Bishop David Oyedepo who recently sacked 40 pastors for generating low income in their branches.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

