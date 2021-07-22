Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Case closed: ‘Buhari has terminated Hadiza Bala-Usman’s appointment as NPA MD’
The News Guru  - President Muhammadu Buhari has terminated the appointment of embattled Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Ms. Hadiza Bala-Usman who was earlier placed on suspension.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

