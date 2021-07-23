Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man United new boy, Jadon Sancho ready for new challenge, bigger step
Vanguard News  - Newest addition to Manchester United, Jadon Sancho feels he is set for the new challenge and cannot wait for the Premier League season to...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sancho completes £73m move to Man United - Sporting Tribune Nigerian Tribune:
Sancho completes £73m move to Man United - Sporting Tribune
Manchester City Receive €11.2m As Jadon Sancho Officially Joins Man United Naija Loaded:
Manchester City Receive €11.2m As Jadon Sancho Officially Joins Man United
Jadon Sancho joins Man United on long-term deal Within Nigeria:
Jadon Sancho joins Man United on long-term deal
Jadon Sancho Completes £73m Move to Manchester United (Photo) Republican Nigeria:
Jadon Sancho Completes £73m Move to Manchester United (Photo)
Jadon Sancho Completes £73m Move to Manchester United (Photo) Tori News:
Jadon Sancho Completes £73m Move to Manchester United (Photo)


   More Picks
1 Kaduna: 2 abducted Bethel Baptist students escape from captors – Police - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
2 FG commences payment of death benefits of deceased doctors, health workers - Nigerian Tribune, 6 hours ago
3 Case closed: ‘Buhari has terminated Hadiza Bala-Usman’s appointment as NPA MD’ - The News Guru, 4 hours ago
4 IPMAN says tanker drivers’ strike can cause petrol scarcity in Rivers - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
5 EXTRADITION BATTLE: Sunday Igboho back in cell as Beninese court adjourns - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
6 Ugwuanyi offers automatic employment, support to wives of slain police officers - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 Man, mother, girlfriend jailed for internet fraud in Asaba - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
8 Three killed, military armoured vehicle set ablaze as bandits attack Zamfara community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 Road to lackluster council elections in Ogun, Lagos - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
10 “Government Can't Employ All Graduates, Start Small Like Obi Cubana ” – Gov Yahaya's Aide Tells Nigerian Youths - Tori News, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info