Dave Taps Wizkid, Stormzy For New Album "We're All Alone In This Together"
The Guardian  - British-Nigerian rapper Dave has released his highly anticipated sophomore studio album, "We're All Alone In This Together". The 12-track project features guest appearances from Stormzy on the previously-released single “Clash,” WizKid on “System,” Boj ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Kaduna: 2 abducted Bethel Baptist students escape from captors – Police - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
2 FG commences payment of death benefits of deceased doctors, health workers - Nigerian Tribune, 7 hours ago
3 Case closed: ‘Buhari has terminated Hadiza Bala-Usman’s appointment as NPA MD’ - The News Guru, 6 hours ago
4 IPMAN says tanker drivers’ strike can cause petrol scarcity in Rivers - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
5 EXTRADITION BATTLE: Sunday Igboho back in cell as Beninese court adjourns - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
6 Man, mother, girlfriend jailed for internet fraud in Asaba - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
7 Three killed, military armoured vehicle set ablaze as bandits attack Zamfara community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 Road to lackluster council elections in Ogun, Lagos - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
9 “Government Can't Employ All Graduates, Start Small Like Obi Cubana ” – Gov Yahaya's Aide Tells Nigerian Youths - Tori News, 10 hours ago
10 "As long as I pay you tithe, you're accountable to me" Actress Amanda Ebeye tells pastors to stop 'using God to deceive people' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
