Nigerian Ex-Banker, Wife, Mother-In-Law Jailed 60 Years for Stealing Depositors’ Funds









A former bank cashier, Ebenezer Adeolu Alonge, his wife, Isakunle Olamide Oyinlola, and his mother-in-law, Isakunle Eunice Moradeke were on Friday convicted and sentenced to 60 years in prison.

