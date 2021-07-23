Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

You crush ESN, IPOB but fail to declare bandits as terrorists – HURIWA to Buhari
Daily Post  - Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has dismissed as pretentious and empty sophistry the statement credited to President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in which he described the lingering banditry in North West as disturbing.

4 hours ago
1 Kaduna: 2 abducted Bethel Baptist students escape from captors – Police - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
2 FG commences payment of death benefits of deceased doctors, health workers - Nigerian Tribune, 7 hours ago
3 Case closed: ‘Buhari has terminated Hadiza Bala-Usman’s appointment as NPA MD’ - The News Guru, 6 hours ago
4 IPMAN says tanker drivers’ strike can cause petrol scarcity in Rivers - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
5 EXTRADITION BATTLE: Sunday Igboho back in cell as Beninese court adjourns - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
6 Man, mother, girlfriend jailed for internet fraud in Asaba - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
7 Three killed, military armoured vehicle set ablaze as bandits attack Zamfara community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 Road to lackluster council elections in Ogun, Lagos - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
9 “Government Can't Employ All Graduates, Start Small Like Obi Cubana ” – Gov Yahaya's Aide Tells Nigerian Youths - Tori News, 10 hours ago
10 "As long as I pay you tithe, you're accountable to me" Actress Amanda Ebeye tells pastors to stop 'using God to deceive people' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
