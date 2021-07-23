Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Sunday Igboho: What Yoruba leaders must do against Buhari govt – Nnamdi Kanu’s brother
Edujandon
- A brother to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Emmanuel Prince, has urged Yoruba leaders not to allow the Nigerian government
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Times:
Sunday Igboho: What Yoruba leaders must do against Buhari Govt – Nnamdi Kanu’s brother
Naija News:
Sunday Igboho: What Yoruba Leaders Must Do Against Buhari Govt – Nnamdi Kanu’s Brother
Tunde Ednut:
Sunday Igboho: What Yoruba Leaders Must Do Against Buhari Govt – Nnamdi Kanu’s Brother
Anaedo Online:
Nnamdi Kanu’s Brother Advises Yoruba Leaders Over Sunday Igboho Crisis With FG
Within Nigeria:
Igboho: What Yoruba leaders must do against Buhari govt – Kanu’s brother
More Picks
1
Kaduna: 2 abducted Bethel Baptist students escape from captors – Police -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
2
FG commences payment of death benefits of deceased doctors, health workers -
Nigerian Tribune,
10 hours ago
3
Case closed: ‘Buhari has terminated Hadiza Bala-Usman’s appointment as NPA MD’ -
The News Guru,
9 hours ago
4
IPMAN says tanker drivers’ strike can cause petrol scarcity in Rivers -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
5
EXTRADITION BATTLE: Sunday Igboho back in cell as Beninese court adjourns -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
6
“There’s no room for laziness and unfruitfulness” — COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo backs Bishop Oyedepo who sacked 40 ‘unfruitful’ pastors -
Naija Parrot,
8 hours ago
7
We are watching and will get you anywhere, anytime - EFCC warns Yahoo Boys and "shady leaders wey dey carry our money go overseas" -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
8
Benin Republic court adjourns Igboho’s extraditiom hearing till Monday, July 26 -
Nigerian Tribune,
9 hours ago
9
Man, mother, girlfriend jailed for internet fraud in Asaba -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
10
2Baba & Falz team up for new single "Rise Up" -
Bella Naija,
10 hours ago
