Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court sentences 10 pirates to 12 years in jail for hijacking Chinese ship
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - 10 pirates have been handed a twelve year jail senetence each for hijacking a Chinese fishing vessel, FV Hai Lu Feng II, in May 2020.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ten pirates get 12-year jail term for hijacking Chinese vessel The Cable:
Ten pirates get 12-year jail term for hijacking Chinese vessel
Court sentences 10 pirates to prison for hijacking Chinese vessel Daily Post:
Court sentences 10 pirates to prison for hijacking Chinese vessel
10 Nigerian pirates jailed 12 years each PM News:
10 Nigerian pirates jailed 12 years each
Nigeria jails 10 pirates over ship hijacking TV360 Nigeria:
Nigeria jails 10 pirates over ship hijacking
10 pirates jailed for hijacking Chinese ship Republican Nigeria:
10 pirates jailed for hijacking Chinese ship


   More Picks
1 Kaduna: 2 abducted Bethel Baptist students escape from captors – Police - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
2 FG commences payment of death benefits of deceased doctors, health workers - Nigerian Tribune, 9 hours ago
3 Case closed: ‘Buhari has terminated Hadiza Bala-Usman’s appointment as NPA MD’ - The News Guru, 7 hours ago
4 IPMAN says tanker drivers’ strike can cause petrol scarcity in Rivers - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
5 EXTRADITION BATTLE: Sunday Igboho back in cell as Beninese court adjourns - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
6 We are watching and will get you anywhere, anytime - EFCC warns Yahoo Boys and "shady leaders wey dey carry our money go overseas" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 Man, mother, girlfriend jailed for internet fraud in Asaba - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
8 2Baba & Falz team up for new single "Rise Up" - Bella Naija, 9 hours ago
9 Road to lackluster council elections in Ogun, Lagos - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
10 ‘A dream come true’ – Sancho joins Man Utd after £73m move from Dortmund - Ripples Nigeria, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info