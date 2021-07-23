Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

SHOCKING – How Oyedepo’s Living Faith Church Paid Graduate Pastors N38,000 Monthly — Another Pastor Opens Up
Salone  - In reference to SaharaReporters, another pastor, who was among the 40 recently sacked pastors by the Bishop David Oyedepo’s Living Faith Church, has explained how pastors who were graduates got N38,000 as salaries.

 Additional Sources

