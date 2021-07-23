Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari to contractors: I don’t want ‘kick-backs’, just give back to society
Daily Nigerian  - President Muhammadu Buhari has urged businessmen and contractors that benefit from government patronage to give back to society by engaging in Corporate Social Responsibility.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

