Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


LG polls: Voters with Temporary Cards can vote – LASIEC
Prompt News  - The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) says voters in possession of the Temporary Voter Cards (TVCs) are eligible to vote in Saturday’s local government election in the state. Justice Ayotunde Phillips (retd.), LASIEC Chairman, said ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

LG poll: Voters with temporary cards can vote –LASIEC The Punch:
LG poll: Voters with temporary cards can vote –LASIEC
LG polls: Voters with Temporary Cards can vote – LASIEC Vanguard News:
LG polls: Voters with Temporary Cards can vote – LASIEC
LG polls: Voters with Temporary Cards can vote – LASIEC — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
LG polls: Voters with Temporary Cards can vote – LASIEC — NEWSVERGE
Lagos LG polls: Voters with temporary cards can vote – LASIEC Politics Nigeria:
Lagos LG polls: Voters with temporary cards can vote – LASIEC
Voters with Temporary Cards can vote – LASIEC Republican Nigeria:
Voters with Temporary Cards can vote – LASIEC


   More Picks
1 Kaduna: 2 abducted Bethel Baptist students escape from captors – Police - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
2 FG commences payment of death benefits of deceased doctors, health workers - Nigerian Tribune, 12 hours ago
3 Case closed: ‘Buhari has terminated Hadiza Bala-Usman’s appointment as NPA MD’ - The News Guru, 10 hours ago
4 Benin Republic court adjourns Igboho’s extraditiom hearing till Monday, July 26 - Nigerian Tribune, 11 hours ago
5 EXTRADITION BATTLE: Sunday Igboho back in cell as Beninese court adjourns - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
6 “There’s no room for laziness and unfruitfulness” — COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo backs Bishop Oyedepo who sacked 40 ‘unfruitful’ pastors - Naija Parrot, 10 hours ago
7 We are watching and will get you anywhere, anytime - EFCC warns Yahoo Boys and "shady leaders wey dey carry our money go overseas" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 Man, mother, girlfriend jailed for internet fraud in Asaba - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
9 2Baba & Falz team up for new single "Rise Up" - Bella Naija, 12 hours ago
10 Road to lackluster council elections in Ogun, Lagos - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info