Ex-banker, wife, mother in-law get 60-year jail term for theft in Ekiti
News photo The Cable  - The Ekiti state high court has sentenced Ebenezer Alonge, an ex-banker, along with Olamide, his wife, and Moradeke Isakunle, his mother in-law, to 60 years imprisonment for theft of customer's deposit.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

