Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gunmen Kill Another Nigerian Army Personnel In Bayelsa
Sahara Reporters  - A Nigerian Army officer of the 16 Brigade, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Abbas Fatai, has been shot dead by suspected members of a cult group. This was confirmed in a wireless message seen by Peoples Gazette. SaharaReporters Media According ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gunmen Kill Another Nigerian Army Personnel In Bayelsa The Herald:
Gunmen Kill Another Nigerian Army Personnel In Bayelsa
Gunmen Kill Military Personnel In Bayelsa Naija News:
Gunmen Kill Military Personnel In Bayelsa
Unknown Gunmen Kill Military Personnel In Bayelsa Anaedo Online:
Unknown Gunmen Kill Military Personnel In Bayelsa
Gunmen Kill Military Personnel In Bayelsa Tunde Ednut:
Gunmen Kill Military Personnel In Bayelsa
Gunmen kill another Nigerian army personnel Politics Nigeria:
Gunmen kill another Nigerian army personnel


   More Picks
1 Kaduna: 2 abducted Bethel Baptist students escape from captors – Police - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
2 FG commences payment of death benefits of deceased doctors, health workers - Nigerian Tribune, 12 hours ago
3 Case closed: ‘Buhari has terminated Hadiza Bala-Usman’s appointment as NPA MD’ - The News Guru, 10 hours ago
4 Benin Republic court adjourns Igboho’s extraditiom hearing till Monday, July 26 - Nigerian Tribune, 11 hours ago
5 EXTRADITION BATTLE: Sunday Igboho back in cell as Beninese court adjourns - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
6 “There’s no room for laziness and unfruitfulness” — COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo backs Bishop Oyedepo who sacked 40 ‘unfruitful’ pastors - Naija Parrot, 10 hours ago
7 We are watching and will get you anywhere, anytime - EFCC warns Yahoo Boys and "shady leaders wey dey carry our money go overseas" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 Man, mother, girlfriend jailed for internet fraud in Asaba - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
9 2Baba & Falz team up for new single "Rise Up" - Bella Naija, 12 hours ago
10 Road to lackluster council elections in Ogun, Lagos - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info