Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Banditry in Northwest has the potential to swallow the region and the country - Governor Matawalle warns
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Governor Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara state has warned that banditry ravaging the Northwestern region of Nigeria can swallow the entire country if efforts are not made now to tackle it.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Banditry in Northwest can ‘swallow’ Nigeria, Matawalle warns The Nation:
Banditry in Northwest can ‘swallow’ Nigeria, Matawalle warns
Matawalle: Banditry will swallow up north-west if governors don The Cable:
Matawalle: Banditry will swallow up north-west if governors don't wake up
Banditry, insecurity can ‘swallow’ Nigeria, Matawalle warns Ripples Nigeria:
Banditry, insecurity can ‘swallow’ Nigeria, Matawalle warns
Banditry In The Northwest Has The Potential To Swallow The Region – Matawalle KOKO TV Nigeria:
Banditry In The Northwest Has The Potential To Swallow The Region – Matawalle
Banditry in Northwest Has The Potential to Swallow The Region And The Country – Governor Matawalle Warns GQ Buzz:
Banditry in Northwest Has The Potential to Swallow The Region And The Country – Governor Matawalle Warns
Banditry in Northwest can ‘swallow’ Nigeria, Matawalle warns Republican Nigeria:
Banditry in Northwest can ‘swallow’ Nigeria, Matawalle warns
Banditry In Northwest Can ‘Swallow’ Nigeria, Matawalle Warns Benco News:
Banditry In Northwest Can ‘Swallow’ Nigeria, Matawalle Warns
Governor Matawalle Warns That Banditry in Northwest Can Swallow Nigeria Nigeria Newspaper:
Governor Matawalle Warns That Banditry in Northwest Can Swallow Nigeria
Banditry will swallow up north-west if governors do not wake up, says Matawalle Within Nigeria:
Banditry will swallow up north-west if governors do not wake up, says Matawalle


   More Picks
1 BBNaija: I got pregnant at 18 after having sex for the first time – Jackie B - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 Gunmen Kidnap Nigerian Soldiers, Others On Major Highway (Read Full Details) - Naija Loaded, 12 hours ago
3 PDP governors to n'assembly: Electronic transmission of election results compulsory - The Cable, 12 hours ago
4 Man accused of trying to kill Mali's interim President dies in custody - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 Nnamdi Kanu's trial: Commotion as police officer threatens to shoot IPOB member - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
6 PDP Only Party That Will Salvage Nigeria From It’s Challenges – PDP Governors - Independent, 17 hours ago
7 TV host, Idia Aisien gets 2021 Autobiography Range Rover from her siblings as birthday gift - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 Pension Fund Assets Hit N12.66trn - Leadership, 18 hours ago
9 Journalists not allowed into courtroom as Igboho’s Cotonou trial resumes behind closed doors - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
10 Tokyo 2020 Table tennis: ''She was too good for me'' - Nigeria's Offiong Edem explains after she's knocked out by US' Lily Zhang (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info