Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija: My first boyfriend died in 2019 – Angel [VIDEO]
Daily Post  - Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Angel has revealed she was depressed at some point in life before the reality show. Angel said this on Sunday night while giving a brief introduction about herself to fellow housemates.

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBNaija: “My first boyfriend died in 2019 and it took a toll on my mental health” – Angel (Video) Yaba Left Online:
BBNaija: “My first boyfriend died in 2019 and it took a toll on my mental health” – Angel (Video)
BBNaija: My first boyfriend died in 2019 – Angel The News Guru:
BBNaija: My first boyfriend died in 2019 – Angel
BBNaija: My first boyfriend died in 2019 – Angel See Naija:
BBNaija: My first boyfriend died in 2019 – Angel
BBNaija: My first boyfriend passed away in 2019 – Angel [VIDEO] Bukas Blog:
BBNaija: My first boyfriend passed away in 2019 – Angel [VIDEO]
#BBNaija: I Lost My First Boyfriend In 2019 – Angel (Video) Naija News:
#BBNaija: I Lost My First Boyfriend In 2019 – Angel (Video)
BBNaija: "My first boyfriend died in 2019, it took a toll on my mental health" – Angel [VIDEO] Gist Reel:
BBNaija: "My first boyfriend died in 2019, it took a toll on my mental health" – Angel [VIDEO]
BBNaija: “My First Boyfriend Died In 2019, It Took A Toll On My Mental Health” – Angel [VIDEO] Naija on Point:
BBNaija: “My First Boyfriend Died In 2019, It Took A Toll On My Mental Health” – Angel [VIDEO]


   More Picks
1 BBNaija: I got pregnant at 18 after having sex for the first time – Jackie B - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 Gunmen Kidnap Nigerian Soldiers, Others On Major Highway (Read Full Details) - Naija Loaded, 12 hours ago
3 PDP governors to n'assembly: Electronic transmission of election results compulsory - The Cable, 12 hours ago
4 Man accused of trying to kill Mali's interim President dies in custody - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 Nnamdi Kanu's trial: Commotion as police officer threatens to shoot IPOB member - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
6 PDP Only Party That Will Salvage Nigeria From It’s Challenges – PDP Governors - Independent, 17 hours ago
7 TV host, Idia Aisien gets 2021 Autobiography Range Rover from her siblings as birthday gift - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 Pension Fund Assets Hit N12.66trn - Leadership, 18 hours ago
9 Journalists not allowed into courtroom as Igboho’s Cotonou trial resumes behind closed doors - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
10 Tokyo 2020 Table tennis: ''She was too good for me'' - Nigeria's Offiong Edem explains after she's knocked out by US' Lily Zhang (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info