News at a Glance
Yoruba Nation: Lagos police charge Tajudeen Bakare for Jumoke Oyeleke's murder
The Punch
- 48 Yoruba Nation protesters arrested by the police, Tajudeen Bakare, has been charged for the murder of a sachet water seller, Jumoke Oyeleke.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
Police charge Yoruba Nation protester for 'murder' of sales girl killed during rally
The Guardian:
Yoruba Nation rally: Arrested Ogboni chief charged for murder
PM News:
Yoruba Nation protest: Lagos police charge Bakare for murder of Jumoke
The Will:
Police Charge Ogboni Chief With Murder Of Girl, 13, Killed By Stray Bullet At Yoruba Nation Rally
Benco News:
Yoruba Nation Protest: Lagos Police Charge Bakare For Murder Of Jumoke
Mojidelano:
Yoruba Nation Rally: Lagos Police Charge Agitator For Murder Of Lady Killed By Stray Bullet
1st for Credible News:
Police charges 48 Yoruba Nation agitators over murder of vendor at rally
