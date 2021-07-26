Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija Season 6: Maria speaks on having sex in Big Brother house
Daily Post  - Big Brother Naija housemate, Maria, has stated her position on having sex on the show. Maria stressed that she would not have sex on the reality television show.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBNaija: Maria speaks on having sex and finding love in the house Lailas News:
BBNaija: Maria speaks on having sex and finding love in the house
BBNaija Season 6: I won’t have sex on live Tv-Maria The News Guru:
BBNaija Season 6: I won’t have sex on live Tv-Maria
Video: No love, sex  for me in BBNaija house – Maria PM News:
Video: No love, sex  for me in BBNaija house – Maria
Maria Speaks On Having Sex And Finding Love In BBNaija House (Video) Republican Nigeria:
Maria Speaks On Having Sex And Finding Love In BBNaija House (Video)
Salone:
BBNaija !!!: Maria Speaks On Having Sex And Finding Love In BBNaija House (Video)
Maria Speaks On Having Sex And Finding Love In BBNaija House (Video) Tori News:
Maria Speaks On Having Sex And Finding Love In BBNaija House (Video)


   More Picks
1 BBNaija: I got pregnant at 18 after having sex for the first time – Jackie B - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 Gunmen Kidnap Nigerian Soldiers, Others On Major Highway (Read Full Details) - Naija Loaded, 12 hours ago
3 PDP governors to n'assembly: Electronic transmission of election results compulsory - The Cable, 12 hours ago
4 Man accused of trying to kill Mali's interim President dies in custody - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 Nnamdi Kanu's trial: Commotion as police officer threatens to shoot IPOB member - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
6 PDP Only Party That Will Salvage Nigeria From It’s Challenges – PDP Governors - Independent, 17 hours ago
7 TV host, Idia Aisien gets 2021 Autobiography Range Rover from her siblings as birthday gift - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 Pension Fund Assets Hit N12.66trn - Leadership, 18 hours ago
9 Journalists not allowed into courtroom as Igboho’s Cotonou trial resumes behind closed doors - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
10 Tokyo 2020 Table tennis: ''She was too good for me'' - Nigeria's Offiong Edem explains after she's knocked out by US' Lily Zhang (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info