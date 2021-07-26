Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tope Alabi robbed at gunpoint in Ogun, police react
News photo Vanguard News  - Award-winning gospel singer, Tope Alabi, has been robbed at her supermarket in the Oke Ore area of Ota, Ogun State.
The Ogun State Police Command spokesperson…

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Tope Alabi robbed at gunpoint in Ogun Daily Times:
Tope Alabi robbed at gunpoint in Ogun
Tope Alabi Robbed At Gunpoint In Ogun, Police Arrest Suspects (Photo) Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Tope Alabi Robbed At Gunpoint In Ogun, Police Arrest Suspects (Photo)
Tope Alabi robbed at gunpoint in Ogun PM News:
Tope Alabi robbed at gunpoint in Ogun
Tope Alabi Robbed At Gunpoint In Ogun Naija News:
Tope Alabi Robbed At Gunpoint In Ogun
Tope Alabi robbed at gunpoint in Ogun See Naija:
Tope Alabi robbed at gunpoint in Ogun
Tope Alabi Robbed In Ogun; Police Arrest 3 Suspects The New Diplomat:
Tope Alabi Robbed In Ogun; Police Arrest 3 Suspects


   More Picks
1 BBNaija: I got pregnant at 18 after having sex for the first time – Jackie B - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 Gunmen Kidnap Nigerian Soldiers, Others On Major Highway (Read Full Details) - Naija Loaded, 12 hours ago
3 PDP governors to n'assembly: Electronic transmission of election results compulsory - The Cable, 12 hours ago
4 Man accused of trying to kill Mali's interim President dies in custody - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 Nnamdi Kanu's trial: Commotion as police officer threatens to shoot IPOB member - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
6 PDP Only Party That Will Salvage Nigeria From It’s Challenges – PDP Governors - Independent, 17 hours ago
7 TV host, Idia Aisien gets 2021 Autobiography Range Rover from her siblings as birthday gift - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 Pension Fund Assets Hit N12.66trn - Leadership, 18 hours ago
9 Journalists not allowed into courtroom as Igboho’s Cotonou trial resumes behind closed doors - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
10 Tokyo 2020 Table tennis: ''She was too good for me'' - Nigeria's Offiong Edem explains after she's knocked out by US' Lily Zhang (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info