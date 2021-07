South Africa-based Pastor Vows To Pay Winners Chapel Pastor Sacked By Bishop Oyedepo Salary For 5 Years









The founder of a South African-based church,Abba Father Ministries,Isaiah Okechukwu has placed one of the pastors sacked by the Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners Chapel, Pastor Godwin Onoruoiza on ... Sahara Reporters - David OyedepoThe founder of a South African-based church,Abba Father Ministries,Isaiah Okechukwu has placed one of the pastors sacked by the Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners Chapel, Pastor Godwin Onoruoiza on ...



News Credibility Score: 99%