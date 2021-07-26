Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man accused of trying to kill Mali's interim President dies in custody
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The man accused of trying to kill Mali’s interim President, Assimi Goita has died in custody.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Man accused of trying to kill Mali president dies in custody The Punch:
Man accused of trying to kill Mali president dies in custody
Man Accused Of Attempted Assassination Of Mali President Dies In Custody Independent:
Man Accused Of Attempted Assassination Of Mali President Dies In Custody
Man Accused Of Attempting To Kill Mali President Dies In Custody News Break:
Man Accused Of Attempting To Kill Mali President Dies In Custody
Man Who Tried Knifing Mali President Dies The Will:
Man Who Tried Knifing Mali President Dies
Man accused of trying to kill Mali’s interim President dies in custody Within Nigeria:
Man accused of trying to kill Mali’s interim President dies in custody
Man Accused Of Trying To Kill Mali’s Military President Dies In Custody Republican Nigeria:
Man Accused Of Trying To Kill Mali’s Military President Dies In Custody
Man accused of trying to kill Mali president dies in custody | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Man accused of trying to kill Mali president dies in custody | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Africa News:
Mali: man who tried to assassinate President Goïta is dead (official)
Man attempting to assassinate Mali’s president dies in custody 1st for Credible News:
Man attempting to assassinate Mali’s president dies in custody
Man Who Tried To Assassinate Mali’s President Has Died In Hospital Naija News:
Man Who Tried To Assassinate Mali’s President Has Died In Hospital
Man Accused Of Trying To Kill Mali Tori News:
Man Accused Of Trying To Kill Mali's Military President Dies In Custody


   More Picks
1 BBNaija: I got pregnant at 18 after having sex for the first time – Jackie B - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 Gunmen Kidnap Nigerian Soldiers, Others On Major Highway (Read Full Details) - Naija Loaded, 12 hours ago
3 PDP governors to n'assembly: Electronic transmission of election results compulsory - The Cable, 12 hours ago
4 Man accused of trying to kill Mali's interim President dies in custody - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 Nnamdi Kanu's trial: Commotion as police officer threatens to shoot IPOB member - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
6 PDP Only Party That Will Salvage Nigeria From It’s Challenges – PDP Governors - Independent, 17 hours ago
7 TV host, Idia Aisien gets 2021 Autobiography Range Rover from her siblings as birthday gift - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 Pension Fund Assets Hit N12.66trn - Leadership, 18 hours ago
9 Journalists not allowed into courtroom as Igboho’s Cotonou trial resumes behind closed doors - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
10 Tokyo 2020 Table tennis: ''She was too good for me'' - Nigeria's Offiong Edem explains after she's knocked out by US' Lily Zhang (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info