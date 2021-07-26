Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Man accused of trying to kill Mali's interim President dies in custody
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The man accused of trying to kill Mali’s interim President, Assimi Goita has died in custody.
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Man accused of trying to kill Mali president dies in custody
Independent:
Man Accused Of Attempted Assassination Of Mali President Dies In Custody
News Break:
Man Accused Of Attempting To Kill Mali President Dies In Custody
The Will:
Man Who Tried Knifing Mali President Dies
Within Nigeria:
Man accused of trying to kill Mali’s interim President dies in custody
Republican Nigeria:
Man Accused Of Trying To Kill Mali’s Military President Dies In Custody
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Man accused of trying to kill Mali president dies in custody | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Africa News:
Mali: man who tried to assassinate President Goïta is dead (official)
1st for Credible News:
Man attempting to assassinate Mali’s president dies in custody
Naija News:
Man Who Tried To Assassinate Mali’s President Has Died In Hospital
Tori News:
Man Accused Of Trying To Kill Mali's Military President Dies In Custody
More Picks
1
BBNaija: I got pregnant at 18 after having sex for the first time – Jackie B -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
2
Gunmen Kidnap Nigerian Soldiers, Others On Major Highway (Read Full Details) -
Naija Loaded,
12 hours ago
3
PDP governors to n'assembly: Electronic transmission of election results compulsory -
The Cable,
12 hours ago
4
Man accused of trying to kill Mali's interim President dies in custody -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
5
Nnamdi Kanu's trial: Commotion as police officer threatens to shoot IPOB member -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
6
PDP Only Party That Will Salvage Nigeria From It’s Challenges – PDP Governors -
Independent,
17 hours ago
7
TV host, Idia Aisien gets 2021 Autobiography Range Rover from her siblings as birthday gift -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
8
Pension Fund Assets Hit N12.66trn -
Leadership,
18 hours ago
9
Journalists not allowed into courtroom as Igboho’s Cotonou trial resumes behind closed doors -
Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
10
Tokyo 2020 Table tennis: ''She was too good for me'' - Nigeria's Offiong Edem explains after she's knocked out by US' Lily Zhang (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...