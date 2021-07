Watchlist: Appeal Court orders Customs to pay Akwa Ibom account officer N1m Vanguard News - The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, has ordered the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, to pay an account officer in the Akwa Ibom State Accountant-General's office, Mrs Margaret Ukpe, N1 million for unlawfully putting her name on a wanted persons' list ...



