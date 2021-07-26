Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PDP governors to n'assembly: Electronic transmission of election results compulsory
The Cable  - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors' Forum says the electronic transmission of election results will guarantee fair elections

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sahara Reporters:
.@OfficialPDPNig Governors Demand Electronic Transmission Of 2023 Election Results
PDP governors to meet over insecurity, e-results transmission, others The Punch:
PDP governors to meet over insecurity, e-results transmission, others
PDP Governors’ Forum tasks NASS on electronic transmission of election results Vanguard News:
PDP Governors’ Forum tasks NASS on electronic transmission of election results
PDP govs demand electronic transmission of results Premium Times:
PDP govs demand electronic transmission of results
PDP Govs Insist On Electronic Transmission Of Results Information Nigeria:
PDP Govs Insist On Electronic Transmission Of Results
Allow E-Transmission Of Election Results, PDP Govs Tell National Assembly Independent:
Allow E-Transmission Of Election Results, PDP Govs Tell National Assembly
2023: PDP governors insist on electronic transmission of election results Daily Nigerian:
2023: PDP governors insist on electronic transmission of election results
247 U Reports:
2023: PDP Govs Forum wants NASS to allow e-transmission of elections’ results
PDP Governors’ Forum tasks NASS on electronic transmission of election results Prompt News:
PDP Governors’ Forum tasks NASS on electronic transmission of election results
PDP Govs insist on electronic transmission of results Republican Nigeria:
PDP Govs insist on electronic transmission of results
Electronic transmission of election results compulsory, PDP governors tell N’assembly Within Nigeria:
Electronic transmission of election results compulsory, PDP governors tell N’assembly
Electronic Transmission Of Election Results Compulsory, PDP Govs Tell NASS Naija News:
Electronic Transmission Of Election Results Compulsory, PDP Govs Tell NASS


   More Picks
1 BBNaija: I got pregnant at 18 after having sex for the first time – Jackie B - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 Gunmen Kidnap Nigerian Soldiers, Others On Major Highway (Read Full Details) - Naija Loaded, 12 hours ago
3 PDP governors to n'assembly: Electronic transmission of election results compulsory - The Cable, 12 hours ago
4 Man accused of trying to kill Mali's interim President dies in custody - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 Nnamdi Kanu's trial: Commotion as police officer threatens to shoot IPOB member - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
6 PDP Only Party That Will Salvage Nigeria From It’s Challenges – PDP Governors - Independent, 17 hours ago
7 TV host, Idia Aisien gets 2021 Autobiography Range Rover from her siblings as birthday gift - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 Pension Fund Assets Hit N12.66trn - Leadership, 18 hours ago
9 Journalists not allowed into courtroom as Igboho’s Cotonou trial resumes behind closed doors - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
10 Tokyo 2020 Table tennis: ''She was too good for me'' - Nigeria's Offiong Edem explains after she's knocked out by US' Lily Zhang (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info