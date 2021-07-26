Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Drags Nigeria, Kenya To African Commission, Seeks Kanu’s Transfer To UK Sahara Reporters - Aloy Ejimakor, counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has dragged the Nigerian and Kenyan governments to the African Commission on Human and Peoples Rights, demanding accountability over the torture and extraordinary ...



News Credibility Score: 99%