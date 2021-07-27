Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari arrives in London, holds talks with Boris Johnson | Government | herald.ng
News photo The Herald  - President Muhammadu Buhari is now in London, the United Kingdom (UK), where he will participate in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021 to 2025.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

