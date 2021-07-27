Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Veteran actor, Francis Duru, releases new photos as he turns a year older
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Veteran Nollywood actor, Francis Duru, is celebrating his birthday today July 27, and has released new photos to mark the day. Happy Birthday to him! .

 

See more photos

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Veteran actor Francis Duru, celebrates 52nd birthday in style Oyo Gist:
Veteran actor Francis Duru, celebrates 52nd birthday in style
Actor Francis Duru RELEASES New Photos As He Turns A Year Older | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Actor Francis Duru RELEASES New Photos As He Turns A Year Older | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Nigerian Actor Francis Duru Releases New Photos As He Turns A Year Older Gist 36:
Nigerian Actor Francis Duru Releases New Photos As He Turns A Year Older
Nigerian Actor Francis Duru Releases New Photos As He Turns A Year Older Republican Nigeria:
Nigerian Actor Francis Duru Releases New Photos As He Turns A Year Older
Nollywood actor, Francis Duru, releases new photos to celebrate his 52nd birthday Nesco Media:
Nollywood actor, Francis Duru, releases new photos to celebrate his 52nd birthday
Actor Francis Duru celebrates his birthday with cute photos Gist Reel:
Actor Francis Duru celebrates his birthday with cute photos
Nigerian Actor Francis Duru Releases New Photos As He Turns A Year Older Tori News:
Nigerian Actor Francis Duru Releases New Photos As He Turns A Year Older


   More Picks
1 Benin Republic Court Orders Sunday Igboho’s Transfer To Another Facility - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
2 Nnamdi Kanu drags Buhari govt, Kenya to international tribunal, demands freedom - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
3 NCDC confirms 10 Delta Variant Cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria - Julia Blaise Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Drags Nigeria, Kenya To African Commission, Seeks Kanu’s Transfer To UK - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
5 How 4 kidnapped Bethel Baptist students escaped from bandits' den, CAN reveals - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
6 Lagos LG poll: LASIEC to issue Certificates of Return to winners Tuesday - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 House Rent: Fashola Urged Nigerian Landlords to Consider Weekly, Monthly Payments - Signal, 2 hours ago
8 Osinbajo calls for deterrent costs against dilatory tactics, suggests hybrid approach to legal education - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
9 “Federal Government Did Not File Any Case Against Sunday Igboho In Benin” – Lawyer Says - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
10 Facebook restricts IPOB?s new page on the platform - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info