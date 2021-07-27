Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"I'm raising a son that your daughter will be safe with" - Tonto Dikeh
News photo Gist Reel  - In an attempt to make the world a better place, Tonto Dikeh has notified her followers that she's raising a son that their daughters will be safe with.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“I’m raising a son that your daughter will be safe with” – Tonto Dikeh The Info NG:
“I’m raising a son that your daughter will be safe with” – Tonto Dikeh
I’m Raising A Son That Your Daughter Will Be Safe With – Tonto Dikeh Promises KOKO TV Nigeria:
I’m Raising A Son That Your Daughter Will Be Safe With – Tonto Dikeh Promises
“I’m Raising A Son That Your Daughter Will Be Safe With” – Tonto Dikeh Writes Gist 36:
“I’m Raising A Son That Your Daughter Will Be Safe With” – Tonto Dikeh Writes
“I’m raising a son that your daughter will be safe with” - Tonto Dikeh Luci Post:
“I’m raising a son that your daughter will be safe with” - Tonto Dikeh
“I’m raising a son that your daughter will be safe with” – Tonto Dikeh Naija Parrot:
“I’m raising a son that your daughter will be safe with” – Tonto Dikeh


   More Picks
1 Benin Republic Court Orders Sunday Igboho’s Transfer To Another Facility - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
2 Nnamdi Kanu drags Buhari govt, Kenya to international tribunal, demands freedom - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
3 NCDC confirms 10 Delta Variant Cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria - Julia Blaise Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Drags Nigeria, Kenya To African Commission, Seeks Kanu’s Transfer To UK - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
5 How 4 kidnapped Bethel Baptist students escaped from bandits' den, CAN reveals - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
6 Lagos LG poll: LASIEC to issue Certificates of Return to winners Tuesday - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 House Rent: Fashola Urged Nigerian Landlords to Consider Weekly, Monthly Payments - Signal, 2 hours ago
8 Osinbajo calls for deterrent costs against dilatory tactics, suggests hybrid approach to legal education - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
9 “Federal Government Did Not File Any Case Against Sunday Igboho In Benin” – Lawyer Says - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
10 Facebook restricts IPOB?s new page on the platform - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info