Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Actor, Junior Pope Odunwodo and wife celebrate seventh wedding anniversary
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nollywood actor, Junior Pope Odunwodo and his wife, Jennifer, are celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary today, July 27.

 

The couple got married in 2014 and have three boys

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Actor, Junior Pope and wife celebrate seventh wedding anniversary Yaba Left Online:
Actor, Junior Pope and wife celebrate seventh wedding anniversary
Actor, Junior Pope Odunwodo and wife celebrate seventh wedding anniversary Oyo Gist:
Actor, Junior Pope Odunwodo and wife celebrate seventh wedding anniversary
Actor Junior Pope Odunwodo And Wife Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Actor Junior Pope Odunwodo And Wife Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope and wife celebrate 7th wedding anniversary Nesco Media:
Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope and wife celebrate 7th wedding anniversary
Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope And Wife Celebrate Seventh Wedding Anniversary Gist 36:
Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope And Wife Celebrate Seventh Wedding Anniversary
Actor, Junior Pope and wife celebrate seventh wedding anniversary Naija Parrot:
Actor, Junior Pope and wife celebrate seventh wedding anniversary
Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope And Wife Celebrate Seventh Wedding Anniversary Republican Nigeria:
Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope And Wife Celebrate Seventh Wedding Anniversary
Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope And Wife Celebrate Seventh Wedding Anniversary Tori News:
Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope And Wife Celebrate Seventh Wedding Anniversary


   More Picks
1 Benin Republic Court Orders Sunday Igboho’s Transfer To Another Facility - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
2 Nnamdi Kanu drags Buhari govt, Kenya to international tribunal, demands freedom - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
3 NCDC confirms 10 Delta Variant Cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria - Julia Blaise Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Drags Nigeria, Kenya To African Commission, Seeks Kanu’s Transfer To UK - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
5 How 4 kidnapped Bethel Baptist students escaped from bandits' den, CAN reveals - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
6 Lagos LG poll: LASIEC to issue Certificates of Return to winners Tuesday - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 House Rent: Fashola Urged Nigerian Landlords to Consider Weekly, Monthly Payments - Signal, 2 hours ago
8 Osinbajo calls for deterrent costs against dilatory tactics, suggests hybrid approach to legal education - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
9 “Federal Government Did Not File Any Case Against Sunday Igboho In Benin” – Lawyer Says - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
10 Facebook restricts IPOB?s new page on the platform - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info