Don't Compare Igboho's Travails With Prophet Muhammed's — Islamic Faithful Slam Afenifere









Islamic faithful on social media have condemned a statement by Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, comparing the travails of Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) to Prophet Muhammed (S.A.W).

