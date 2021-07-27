Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Germany to return 7,000 Benin artefacts to Nigeria no later than October
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - At least 7,000 artefacts plundered from Benin Kingdom are expected to be repatriated by Germany to Nigeria not later than October, Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

