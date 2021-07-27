Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Former UK-based trader pleads guilty in oil bribery scheme involving Nigerian officials, NNPC
News photo Premium Times  - Prosecutors said millions of dollars in bribes were paid to officials in Nigeria, in exchange for NNPC awarding oil contracts.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Anthony Stimler, former Glencore trader, pleads guilty over oil bribery scheme in Nigeria The Cable:
Anthony Stimler, former Glencore trader, pleads guilty over oil bribery scheme in Nigeria
Former UK-based Oil Worker, Stimler Pleads Guilty To Fraud Involving Nigerian Petroleum Officials Sahara Reporters:
Former UK-based Oil Worker, Stimler Pleads Guilty To Fraud Involving Nigerian Petroleum Officials
Former UK based Glencore trader pleads guilty to oil bribery scheme TV360 Nigeria:
Former UK based Glencore trader pleads guilty to oil bribery scheme
NNPC bribes: Glencore staff Stimler pleads guilty in U.S. PM News:
NNPC bribes: Glencore staff Stimler pleads guilty in U.S.
Ex-Glencore trader pleads guilty in Nigeria oil-bribe scheme Fin24:
Ex-Glencore trader pleads guilty in Nigeria oil-bribe scheme


   More Picks
1 Benin Republic Court Orders Sunday Igboho’s Transfer To Another Facility - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
2 Germany to return 7,000 Benin artefacts to Nigeria no later than October - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 “Federal Government Did Not File Any Case Against Sunday Igboho In Benin” – Lawyer Says - Naija Loaded, 12 hours ago
4 Nnamdi Kanu drags Buhari govt, Kenya to international tribunal, demands freedom - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 House Rent: Fashola Urged Nigerian Landlords to Consider Weekly, Monthly Payments - Signal, 12 hours ago
6 “MY Benz Landed in Lagos, and they looted everything inside” – Speed Darlington cries out. - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
7 47 Lagos Yoruba Nation protesters released from detention - The Punch, 8 hours ago
8 Ignorant Comments And Shallow Brains – Don Jazzy Slams Those Saying He Has Relegated Himself To Just Skit Making - KOKO TV Nigeria, 13 hours ago
9 Freed Bethel students to write ongoing NECO examination, says Commissioner - The Eagle Online, 18 hours ago
10 Resign With Immediate Effect; Blood Flowing In Nigeria – Sheikh Gumi Slams Buhari - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info