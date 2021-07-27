Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BUSTED: Buhari Shuns Abuja House In UK To Avoid Nigerian Protesters
News photo Sahara Reporters  - President Muhammadu Buhari




President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently in the United Kingdom, has shunned the Abuja House where he usually stays in order to avoid the crowd of Nigerian protesters who have mobilised to the ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerians Searching for Buhari in UK As He Shuns Abuja House Over Protests Igbere TV News:
Nigerians Searching for Buhari in UK As He Shuns Abuja House Over Protests
BUSTED: Buhari Shuns Abuja House In UK To Avoid Nigerian Protesters Observers Times:
BUSTED: Buhari Shuns Abuja House In UK To Avoid Nigerian Protesters
Fear Of Protest? Buhari Reportedly Shuns Official UK Residence Naija News:
Fear Of Protest? Buhari Reportedly Shuns Official UK Residence
Buhari Shuns Abuja House In UK To Avoid Nigerian Protesters Star News:
Buhari Shuns Abuja House In UK To Avoid Nigerian Protesters
Buhari Avoids Nigerian Protesters In UK Gist Lovers:
Buhari Avoids Nigerian Protesters In UK


   More Picks
1 Benin Republic Court Orders Sunday Igboho’s Transfer To Another Facility - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
2 Germany to return 7,000 Benin artefacts to Nigeria no later than October - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 “Federal Government Did Not File Any Case Against Sunday Igboho In Benin” – Lawyer Says - Naija Loaded, 12 hours ago
4 Nnamdi Kanu drags Buhari govt, Kenya to international tribunal, demands freedom - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 House Rent: Fashola Urged Nigerian Landlords to Consider Weekly, Monthly Payments - Signal, 12 hours ago
6 “MY Benz Landed in Lagos, and they looted everything inside” – Speed Darlington cries out. - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
7 47 Lagos Yoruba Nation protesters released from detention - The Punch, 8 hours ago
8 Ignorant Comments And Shallow Brains – Don Jazzy Slams Those Saying He Has Relegated Himself To Just Skit Making - KOKO TV Nigeria, 13 hours ago
9 Freed Bethel students to write ongoing NECO examination, says Commissioner - The Eagle Online, 18 hours ago
10 Resign With Immediate Effect; Blood Flowing In Nigeria – Sheikh Gumi Slams Buhari - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info