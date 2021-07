Former NCAA DG, Fidelis Onyeyiri is dead Republican Nigeria - A former Director-General with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Engr Fidelis Onyeyiri, is dead. The ex-NCAA boss, who was born on July 29, 1948, died on Sunday, July 25, 2021. Onyeyiri, a native of Imo State, died four days to his 73rd birthday.



