Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
21-year-old lady declared missing in Delta
Nigerian Tribune
- A 21-year-old lady, Stephine Solomon Oghenevoke, of Okumagba Estate, Warri, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, has been declared missing.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
21-year-old lady declared missing in Delta
Daily Post:
Police declare 21yr old girl missing in Delta
Independent:
Delta Police Declares 21yr-Old Girl Missing
Prompt News:
Police declare 21-year-old lady missing in Delta
News Verge:
Police declare 21-year-old lady missing in Delta — NEWSVERGE
The Eagle Online:
Police declare 21-year-old lady missing in Delta
More Picks
1
Benin Republic Court Orders Sunday Igboho’s Transfer To Another Facility -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
2
Germany to return 7,000 Benin artefacts to Nigeria no later than October -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
3
“Federal Government Did Not File Any Case Against Sunday Igboho In Benin” – Lawyer Says -
Naija Loaded,
13 hours ago
4
Nnamdi Kanu drags Buhari govt, Kenya to international tribunal, demands freedom -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
5
House Rent: Fashola Urged Nigerian Landlords to Consider Weekly, Monthly Payments -
Signal,
12 hours ago
6
“MY Benz Landed in Lagos, and they looted everything inside” – Speed Darlington cries out. -
Yaba Left Online,
13 hours ago
7
47 Lagos Yoruba Nation protesters released from detention -
The Punch,
8 hours ago
8
Ignorant Comments And Shallow Brains – Don Jazzy Slams Those Saying He Has Relegated Himself To Just Skit Making -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
13 hours ago
9
Freed Bethel students to write ongoing NECO examination, says Commissioner -
The Eagle Online,
18 hours ago
10
Resign With Immediate Effect; Blood Flowing In Nigeria – Sheikh Gumi Slams Buhari -
Sahara Reporters,
18 hours ago
