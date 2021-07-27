Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Some Nigerians in Diaspora still rely on fake news about Nigeria – Lai Mohammed
Daily Post  - Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, has insisted that some Nigerians in Diaspora still rely on platforms that peddle fake news and misinformation about Nigeria. Mohammed also said that secessionist groups that are campaigning ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Some Nigerians in Diaspora still rely on fake news about Nigeria – Lai Mohammed Nigerian Eye:
Some Nigerians in Diaspora still rely on fake news about Nigeria – Lai Mohammed
News Wire NGR:
'Nigerians in Diaspora are peddling fake narratives about the country' - Lai Mohammed
Agitations: Lai Mohammed seeks help of Diaspora Group The News:
Agitations: Lai Mohammed seeks help of Diaspora Group
Lai Mohammed begs Nigerians in diaspora to stop funding secessionists Pulse Nigeria:
Lai Mohammed begs Nigerians in diaspora to stop funding secessionists
Ignore fake narratives by secessionists, FG urges Nigerians in Diaspora Daily Nigerian:
Ignore fake narratives by secessionists, FG urges Nigerians in Diaspora
Lai Mohammed bemoans belief in fake news by Nigerians abroad 1st for Credible News:
Lai Mohammed bemoans belief in fake news by Nigerians abroad


   More Picks
1 Benin Republic Court Orders Sunday Igboho’s Transfer To Another Facility - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
2 Nnamdi Kanu drags Buhari govt, Kenya to international tribunal, demands freedom - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
3 NCDC confirms 10 Delta Variant Cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria - Julia Blaise Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Drags Nigeria, Kenya To African Commission, Seeks Kanu’s Transfer To UK - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
5 How 4 kidnapped Bethel Baptist students escaped from bandits' den, CAN reveals - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
6 Lagos LG poll: LASIEC to issue Certificates of Return to winners Tuesday - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 House Rent: Fashola Urged Nigerian Landlords to Consider Weekly, Monthly Payments - Signal, 2 hours ago
8 Osinbajo calls for deterrent costs against dilatory tactics, suggests hybrid approach to legal education - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
9 “Federal Government Did Not File Any Case Against Sunday Igboho In Benin” – Lawyer Says - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
10 Facebook restricts IPOB?s new page on the platform - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info