Toke Makinwa to host BBNaija Season 6: The Buzz
The Nation  - Agency Reporter Popular on-air-personality Toke Makinwa is set to host a brand new Showmax exclusive on Big Brother Naija season 6 tagged: BBN S6: The Buzz. According to a statement by Showmax Nigeria Public Relations Consultant, Onna Okafor, reality ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

