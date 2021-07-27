Toke Makinwa to host BBNaija Season 6: The Buzz The Nation - Agency Reporter Popular on-air-personality Toke Makinwa is set to host a brand new Showmax exclusive on Big Brother Naija season 6 tagged: BBN S6: The Buzz. According to a statement by Showmax Nigeria Public Relations Consultant, Onna Okafor, reality ...



News Credibility Score: 99%