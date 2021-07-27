Three Nigerian nationals arrested with drugs worth over N118m in India

|
1
Barcelona and Neymar reach an amicable end to their legal battle - Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
Germany to return 7,000 Benin artefacts to Nigeria no later than October - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
3
Nnamdi Kanu drags Buhari govt, Kenya to international tribunal, demands freedom - Daily Post,
11 hours ago
4
NCDC confirms 10 Delta Variant Cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria - Julia Blaise Blog,
13 hours ago
5
God has turned against you - Pastor Tunde Bakare says as he speaks up against the Buhari-led administration (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
6
How 4 kidnapped Bethel Baptist students escaped from bandits' den, CAN reveals - Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
7
Lagos LG poll: LASIEC to issue Certificates of Return to winners Tuesday - Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
8
House Rent: Fashola Urged Nigerian Landlords to Consider Weekly, Monthly Payments - Signal,
2 hours ago
9
Osinbajo calls for deterrent costs against dilatory tactics, suggests hybrid approach to legal education - Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
10
Freed Bethel students to write ongoing NECO examination, says Commissioner - The Eagle Online,
8 hours ago