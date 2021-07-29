Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija S6: I made my first million as a teen –Arin
The Punch  - Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Arin, has revealed that she made her first million as a teenager.

3 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Information Nigeria:
BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: How I Made My First N1m At 19 – Arin
Nigerian Eye:
BBNaija S6: I made my first million as a teen –Arin
Online Nigeria:
BBNaija S6: I Made My First Million As A Teen –Arin
Talk Glitz:
#BBNaija: Arin Reveals She Made Her First Million As A Teenager
GQ Buzz:
BBNaija: “I Made My First Million Nairas as a Teenager” – Housemate, Arin
Naija on Point:
BBNaija 2021: “I Made My First Million Naira As A Teenager” – Arin
Tori News:
BBNaija: “I Made My First Million Naira as a Teenager” – Housemate, Arin


   More Picks
1 Lawyers kick as Benin Republic plots Igboho’s deportation to Nigeria - The Punch, 12 hours ago
2 BBNaija: I was disvirgined by a prostitute at 17 – Sammie - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 How Abba Kyari sent third party account to Hushpuppi for payment — US alleges - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
4 Governor Udom Commiserates With NYSC, Parents Over Graduates Who Died On Thier Way To Orientation Camp - The Trent, 17 hours ago
5 AKK gas pipeline project ‘ll be delivered on schedule, create prosperity – NNPC MD - National Accord, 20 hours ago
6 Yoruba Nation: Why we’re investigating Igboho’s associates, DSS tells court - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
7 Buhari cracks stubborn projects and it’s just the beginning, by Femi Adesina - The Eagle Online, 19 hours ago
8 Veteran highlife musician Feladey is dead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
9 Troops gun down bandits attempting to abduct pregnant woman, rescue 35 victims - Legit, 18 hours ago
10 Hushpuppi: PDP demands investigation into alleged link with Abba Kyari — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info