News at a Glance
Ignorant Comments And Shallow Brains – Don Jazzy Slams Those Saying He Has Relegated Himself To Just Skit Making
KOKO TV Nigeria
- Ace Music producer Don Jazzy has slammed those who are mocking and insulting him for appearing in several comedy skits over the last few months.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
People who mock me for doing skits are ignorant — Don Jazzy
The News Guru:
People who mock me for doing skits have shallow brains — Don Jazzy
Correct NG:
Don Jazzy says people who mock him for doing skits are ignorant
Mp3 Bullet:
Don Jazzy slams those who mock him for doing skits.
EE Live:
Don Jazzy slams people who mock him for doing comedy skits
Gist Reel:
Don Jazzy slams those saying he has relegated himself to making 'ordinary' comedy skits
Global Upfront:
People who mock me for doing comedy skits have shallow brains, says Don Jazzy
Republican Nigeria:
Don Jazzy blasts critics of skit makers
More Picks
1
Benin Republic Court Orders Sunday Igboho’s Transfer To Another Facility -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
2
Germany to return 7,000 Benin artefacts to Nigeria no later than October -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
3
“Federal Government Did Not File Any Case Against Sunday Igboho In Benin” – Lawyer Says -
Naija Loaded,
13 hours ago
4
Nnamdi Kanu drags Buhari govt, Kenya to international tribunal, demands freedom -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
5
House Rent: Fashola Urged Nigerian Landlords to Consider Weekly, Monthly Payments -
Signal,
12 hours ago
6
“MY Benz Landed in Lagos, and they looted everything inside” – Speed Darlington cries out. -
Yaba Left Online,
13 hours ago
7
47 Lagos Yoruba Nation protesters released from detention -
The Punch,
8 hours ago
8
Ignorant Comments And Shallow Brains – Don Jazzy Slams Those Saying He Has Relegated Himself To Just Skit Making -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
13 hours ago
9
Freed Bethel students to write ongoing NECO examination, says Commissioner -
The Eagle Online,
18 hours ago
10
Resign With Immediate Effect; Blood Flowing In Nigeria – Sheikh Gumi Slams Buhari -
Sahara Reporters,
18 hours ago
