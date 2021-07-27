Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ignorant Comments And Shallow Brains – Don Jazzy Slams Those Saying He Has Relegated Himself To Just Skit Making
News photo KOKO TV Nigeria  - Ace Music producer Don Jazzy has slammed those who are mocking and insulting him for appearing in several comedy skits over the last few months.

