Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
He defiled me with his car keys- Minor testifies against Baba Ijesha
Daily Post
- A 14-year-old minor, who was allegedly defiled by a Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, testified against him on Tuesday
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
“He Defiled Me With His Car Keys” – Minor Testifies Against Baba Ijesha
The News Guru:
He defiled me with his car keys- Minor testifies against Baba Ijesha
PM News:
Minor allegedly defiled by Baba Ijesha testifies in camera
The Street Journal:
Alleged defilement: 14-year-old minor testifies against Baba Ijesha
More Picks
1
Benin Republic Court Orders Sunday Igboho’s Transfer To Another Facility -
Sahara Reporters,
11 hours ago
2
Nnamdi Kanu drags Buhari govt, Kenya to international tribunal, demands freedom -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
3
NCDC confirms 10 Delta Variant Cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria -
Julia Blaise Blog,
13 hours ago
4
How 4 kidnapped Bethel Baptist students escaped from bandits' den, CAN reveals -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
5
Lagos LG poll: LASIEC to issue Certificates of Return to winners Tuesday -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
6
House Rent: Fashola Urged Nigerian Landlords to Consider Weekly, Monthly Payments -
Signal,
2 hours ago
7
Osinbajo calls for deterrent costs against dilatory tactics, suggests hybrid approach to legal education -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
8
“Federal Government Did Not File Any Case Against Sunday Igboho In Benin” – Lawyer Says -
Naija Loaded,
3 hours ago
9
Resign With Immediate Effect; Blood Flowing In Nigeria – Sheikh Gumi Slams Buhari -
Sahara Reporters,
8 hours ago
10
Facebook restricts IPOB?s new page on the platform -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
