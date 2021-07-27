Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ahmed Musa is one of Nigeria's greatest strikers ever  - Victor Ikpeba declares
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Super Eagles of Nigeria legend, Victor Ikpeba has declared that Super Eagles skipper, Ahmed Musa is among Nigeria’s greatest strikers ever.It would be recalled that Musa scored twice for Nigeria at the 2014 and 2018 World Cup tournaments to become the ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ikpeba: Ahmed Musa One Of Nigeria’s Best Strikers Complete Sports:
Ikpeba: Ahmed Musa One Of Nigeria’s Best Strikers
Ahmed Musa is one of Nigeria Luci Post:
Ahmed Musa is one of Nigeria's greatest strikers ever - Victor Ikpeba declares
Ahmed Musa is One of Nigeria’s Greatest Strikers Ever – Victor Ikpeba Declares GQ Buzz:
Ahmed Musa is One of Nigeria’s Greatest Strikers Ever – Victor Ikpeba Declares
Ahmed Musa is one of Nigeria’s greatest strikers ever – Victor Ikpeba declares Monte Oz Live:
Ahmed Musa is one of Nigeria’s greatest strikers ever – Victor Ikpeba declares
Ikpeba: Ahmed Musa One Of Nigeria’s Best Strikers Online Nigeria:
Ikpeba: Ahmed Musa One Of Nigeria’s Best Strikers


   More Picks
1 Benin Republic Court Orders Sunday Igboho’s Transfer To Another Facility - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
2 Germany to return 7,000 Benin artefacts to Nigeria no later than October - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 “Federal Government Did Not File Any Case Against Sunday Igboho In Benin” – Lawyer Says - Naija Loaded, 13 hours ago
4 Nnamdi Kanu drags Buhari govt, Kenya to international tribunal, demands freedom - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 House Rent: Fashola Urged Nigerian Landlords to Consider Weekly, Monthly Payments - Signal, 12 hours ago
6 “MY Benz Landed in Lagos, and they looted everything inside” – Speed Darlington cries out. - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
7 47 Lagos Yoruba Nation protesters released from detention - The Punch, 8 hours ago
8 Ignorant Comments And Shallow Brains – Don Jazzy Slams Those Saying He Has Relegated Himself To Just Skit Making - KOKO TV Nigeria, 13 hours ago
9 Freed Bethel students to write ongoing NECO examination, says Commissioner - The Eagle Online, 18 hours ago
10 Resign With Immediate Effect; Blood Flowing In Nigeria – Sheikh Gumi Slams Buhari - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info