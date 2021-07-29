Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Sound Sultan: "I hope we don't loose another life before Paul and Peter Okoye realize its their turn to bury the hatchet"- Music executive, Ayo Animashaun
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Ayo Animashaun, has urged former PSquare duo, Peter and Paul Okoye, to settle their differences.

3 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

