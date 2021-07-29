Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Yahaya Bello challenges Nigerian youths to take over presidency from elders
The Cable  - Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state, says Nigerian youths have not exhibited a strong desire to "to take over the presidency".

3 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Vanguard News:
How Nigerian youths can take over power in 2023 — Yahaya Bello
The Guardian:
How Nigerian youths can take over power in 2023 — Yahaya Bello
The Herald:
How Nigerian youths can take over power in 2023 - Yahaya Bello | Politics | herald.
National Accord:
How Nigerian youths can take over power in 2023 — Yahaya Bello
Pulse Nigeria:
Presidential hopeful Governor Yahaya Bello wants Nigerian youths to take over in 2023
News Diary Online:
How Nigerian youths can take over power in 2023 — Yahaya Bello
Daily Nigerian:
How Nigerian youths can take over power in 2023, by Yahaya Bello
The News Guru:
2023: How Nigerian youths can wrestle power from Nigeria's elders - Yahaya Bello
The News:
How Nigerian youths can take over power in 2023 — Yahaya Bello
Naija News:
Wrestle Power From Elders In 2023, Yahaya Bello Tells Youths


   More Picks
1 Lawyers kick as Benin Republic plots Igboho’s deportation to Nigeria - The Punch, 12 hours ago
2 BBNaija: I was disvirgined by a prostitute at 17 – Sammie - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 How Abba Kyari sent third party account to Hushpuppi for payment — US alleges - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
4 Governor Udom Commiserates With NYSC, Parents Over Graduates Who Died On Thier Way To Orientation Camp - The Trent, 17 hours ago
5 AKK gas pipeline project ‘ll be delivered on schedule, create prosperity – NNPC MD - National Accord, 20 hours ago
6 Yoruba Nation: Why we’re investigating Igboho’s associates, DSS tells court - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
7 Buhari cracks stubborn projects and it’s just the beginning, by Femi Adesina - The Eagle Online, 19 hours ago
8 Veteran highlife musician Feladey is dead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
9 Troops gun down bandits attempting to abduct pregnant woman, rescue 35 victims - Legit, 18 hours ago
10 Hushpuppi: PDP demands investigation into alleged link with Abba Kyari — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info