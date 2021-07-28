Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bricklayer allegedly kills 46-year-old lover in Benin
Nigerian Tribune  - The Edo State Police Command has arrested a bricklayer, Adebayo Kingsley, who allegedly killed his 46-year-old lover and a widow, Rosemary Ifeoma, in the

3 days ago
1 Lawyers kick as Benin Republic plots Igboho’s deportation to Nigeria - The Punch, 12 hours ago
2 BBNaija: I was disvirgined by a prostitute at 17 – Sammie - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 How Abba Kyari sent third party account to Hushpuppi for payment — US alleges - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
4 Governor Udom Commiserates With NYSC, Parents Over Graduates Who Died On Thier Way To Orientation Camp - The Trent, 17 hours ago
5 AKK gas pipeline project ‘ll be delivered on schedule, create prosperity – NNPC MD - National Accord, 20 hours ago
6 Yoruba Nation: Why we’re investigating Igboho’s associates, DSS tells court - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
7 Buhari cracks stubborn projects and it’s just the beginning, by Femi Adesina - The Eagle Online, 19 hours ago
8 Veteran highlife musician Feladey is dead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
9 Troops gun down bandits attempting to abduct pregnant woman, rescue 35 victims - Legit, 18 hours ago
10 Hushpuppi: PDP demands investigation into alleged link with Abba Kyari — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 18 hours ago
