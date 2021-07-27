Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC holds factional ward congress in Kwara July 31 — NEWSVERGE
News photo News Verge  - A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara says it will hold its ward congress in the 16 local government areas of the state.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kwara APC holds ward congresses Saturday Nigerian Tribune:
Kwara APC holds ward congresses Saturday
APC factional ward congress slated for July 31 in Kwara Independent:
APC factional ward congress slated for July 31 in Kwara
AbdulRazaq-led APC faction to hold ward congress in Kwara Daily Nigerian:
AbdulRazaq-led APC faction to hold ward congress in Kwara
APC to hold factional ward congress in Kwara The Eagle Online:
APC to hold factional ward congress in Kwara
Kwara APC ward congress holds July 31 Republican Nigeria:
Kwara APC ward congress holds July 31


   More Picks
1 Benin Republic Court Orders Sunday Igboho’s Transfer To Another Facility - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
2 Germany to return 7,000 Benin artefacts to Nigeria no later than October - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 “Federal Government Did Not File Any Case Against Sunday Igboho In Benin” – Lawyer Says - Naija Loaded, 13 hours ago
4 Nnamdi Kanu drags Buhari govt, Kenya to international tribunal, demands freedom - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 House Rent: Fashola Urged Nigerian Landlords to Consider Weekly, Monthly Payments - Signal, 12 hours ago
6 “MY Benz Landed in Lagos, and they looted everything inside” – Speed Darlington cries out. - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
7 47 Lagos Yoruba Nation protesters released from detention - The Punch, 8 hours ago
8 Ignorant Comments And Shallow Brains – Don Jazzy Slams Those Saying He Has Relegated Himself To Just Skit Making - KOKO TV Nigeria, 13 hours ago
9 Freed Bethel students to write ongoing NECO examination, says Commissioner - The Eagle Online, 18 hours ago
10 Resign With Immediate Effect; Blood Flowing In Nigeria – Sheikh Gumi Slams Buhari - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info