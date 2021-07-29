Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bella Shmurda, 26 others make list of YouTube Foundry grant
The Punch  - Bella Shmurda, 26 others make list of YouTube Foundry grant

3 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Herald:
Bella Shmurda, 26 others make list of YouTube Foundry grant
News Verge:
Bella Shmurda, 26 others make list of YouTube Foundry programme grant
Tech City:
YouTube Music announces the largest global Foundry class of artists to date with Bella Shmurda joining the program
EE Live:
Bella Shmurda, 26 others listed for YouTube music Foundry grant
Paradise News:
Bella Shmurda, 26 others make list of YouTube Foundry grant
Naija Showbiz:
Bella Shmurda makes YouTube’s 2021 foundry class list
Tech Economy:
YouTube Music announces largest global Foundry class of artists
Mojidelano:
YouTube Music Announces Largest Global Foundry Class Of Artists To Date With Bella Shmurda Joining Program


   More Picks
1 Lawyers kick as Benin Republic plots Igboho’s deportation to Nigeria - The Punch, 12 hours ago
2 BBNaija: I was disvirgined by a prostitute at 17 – Sammie - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 How Abba Kyari sent third party account to Hushpuppi for payment — US alleges - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
4 Governor Udom Commiserates With NYSC, Parents Over Graduates Who Died On Thier Way To Orientation Camp - The Trent, 17 hours ago
5 AKK gas pipeline project ‘ll be delivered on schedule, create prosperity – NNPC MD - National Accord, 20 hours ago
6 Yoruba Nation: Why we’re investigating Igboho’s associates, DSS tells court - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
7 Buhari cracks stubborn projects and it’s just the beginning, by Femi Adesina - The Eagle Online, 19 hours ago
8 Veteran highlife musician Feladey is dead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
9 Troops gun down bandits attempting to abduct pregnant woman, rescue 35 victims - Legit, 18 hours ago
10 Hushpuppi: PDP demands investigation into alleged link with Abba Kyari — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 18 hours ago
