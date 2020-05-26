Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Death toll rises to 479 as Cholera spreads to 18 more states
Daily Post  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, said a total of 479 people have been killed in the current outbreak of Cholera in the country. The health agency made the disclosure in it latest situation report.

3 days ago
