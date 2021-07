Lagos Police Release Detained 47 Yoruba Nation Agitators, Keep One In Custody

The police in Lagos, which had warned the agitators against holding any rally in ... Sahara Reporters - Forty-seven out of the 48 protesters arrested and detained by the Nigeria Police Force for holding Yoruba Nation Rally in Lagos on July 3, 2021 have been released.The police in Lagos, which had warned the agitators against holding any rally in ...



