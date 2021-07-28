Nigeria's Anti-graft Agency Freezes Oyo Assembly's Account Over Alleged N1.3 Billion Fraud









The Economic Financial and Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday froze the account of the Oyo State House of Assembly over alleged embezzlement of N1.3 billion by the Assembly members.

