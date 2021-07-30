Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
"I'm the last of the males," Obi Cubana writes as he shows off his elder brothers
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Obi Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, has revealed that, contrary to popular belief, he is the last son of his parents and the second to the last child.
He made this revelation whil
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
"I am the last of the males" – Billionaire, Obi Cubana writes as he shows off his brothers
Independent:
“I Am The Last If The Males”- Obi Cubana Shows Off His Older Brothers
Lailas News:
Obi Cubana shows off his elder brothers
Republican Nigeria:
“I’m the Last of the Males,” Obi Cubana Says As He Shows Off His Elder Brothers
Gist 36:
“I’m the Last of the Males,” Obi Cubana Says As He Shows Off His Elder Brothers
GL Trends:
“I’m the Last of the Males,” Obi Cubana Says As He Shows Off His Elder Brothers
Gist Reel:
"I'm the last of the males" - Obi Cubana shows off his elder brothers (photo)
Gbextra Online Portal:
“I’m The Last Of The Males” – Obi Cubana Shows Off His Elder Brothers (Photo)
Naija Parrot:
“I am the last of the males” – Billionaire, Obi Cubana writes as he shows off his brothers
Luci Post:
“I am the last of the males” - Billionaire, Obi Cubana writes as he shows off his brothers
Tori News:
"I'm the Last of the Males," Obi Cubana Says As He Shows Off His Elder Brothers
More Picks
1
Lawyers kick as Benin Republic plots Igboho’s deportation to Nigeria -
The Punch,
12 hours ago
2
BBNaija: I was disvirgined by a prostitute at 17 – Sammie -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
3
How Abba Kyari sent third party account to Hushpuppi for payment — US alleges -
Vanguard News,
5 hours ago
4
Governor Udom Commiserates With NYSC, Parents Over Graduates Who Died On Thier Way To Orientation Camp -
The Trent,
17 hours ago
5
AKK gas pipeline project ‘ll be delivered on schedule, create prosperity – NNPC MD -
National Accord,
20 hours ago
6
Yoruba Nation: Why we’re investigating Igboho’s associates, DSS tells court -
Vanguard News,
6 hours ago
7
Buhari cracks stubborn projects and it’s just the beginning, by Femi Adesina -
The Eagle Online,
19 hours ago
8
Kano Gov't Denies Plans To Ban Women From Driving -
The Trent,
18 hours ago
9
Troops gun down bandits attempting to abduct pregnant woman, rescue 35 victims -
Legit,
18 hours ago
10
DisCos to face sanctions over wrongful electricity disconnection — NERC -
Prompt News,
15 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...